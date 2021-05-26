Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission reviews grant applications

ROANOKE, VA. – On Tuesday night, the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission discussed applications for its grant program to help prevent shootings in the Star City.

The group met virtually and reviewed two dozen proposals. It has $65,000 to give out and they’ll do it with mini grants totaling a few thousands dollars each.

Local non-profits each had their own take on how to prevent violence. The commission said it wants to be as equitable as possible to make the greatest impact.

“Sometimes when I’m going through a process like this I also have another lens, do we want to fully fund some of the programs, or do we want to partially fund a number of them, so I just encourage us to think about that as we move through them,” member Decca Knight said.

Grant recipients will be notified Wednesday morning. That’s when the city said they’ll share with everyone who they selected.