Crews rescue victim from house fire in Danville

Firefighters on the scene of Danville housefire.

DANVILLE, Va. – Someone is alive thanks to the Danville Fire Department.

At about 9:13 a.m., crews responded to the report of a house fire on Fairfield Avenue in Danville with the possibility of a victim trapped inside.

Crews said when they arrived on the scene, they could see fire from the front window.

Luckily, the victim was located, removed from the house and then transported to the SOVAH health by Danville Life Saving Crew, according to authorities.

Firefighters said they were also able to quickly knock down the fire.

Authorities report that there was moderate damage to the home, and said that no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Danville Fire Marshal’s office.