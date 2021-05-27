WATCH: Pres. Biden delivered remarks on the economy

FILE - In this Thursday, May 20, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington. Biden is asking U.S. intelligence agencies to redouble efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says there is insufficient evidence to conclude whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)