What’s News Today: Graduation parade, new brewery

The Virginia Department of Health will hold a mobile vaccination clinic today in Southside. You can get a vaccine from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the JCPenney in Danville.

Expect road closures in Bedford this evening as the community celebrates graduating seniors. There will be a graduation parade from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The parade will start at Westgate and end at the courthouse on Main Street.

Twenty-four recruits will graduate from the Roanoke Valley Regional Fire and EMS Academy today. They were trained over the past twenty weeks. The graduates will begin working as soon as Friday, six with Roanoke city, 12 with Roanoke County and six with Botetourt County.

The Gauntlet will celebrate the 56 businesses that made through this year’s program. Twenty-six of those businesses made it to the finals. Tonight, there’s a graduation and awards ceremony where the businesses will win cash and in-kind prizes. Over the past six years, The Gauntlet has awarded more than $1.8 million to local business owners. Tonight’s event will be streamed on Facebook.

A new brewery celebrates its grand opening today in the New River Valley. Iron Tree Brewing will open its doors to the public. Downtown Christiansburg’s first brewery will have 10 beers on tap and non-alcoholic beverage options as well.

The Clean Valley Council will talk about the future of sustainability in Roanoke today. The city’s Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator will talk about projects underway and future initiatives, focusing on equity in sustainability programs. The discussion begins at the Grandin Colab at 6:30 p.m.