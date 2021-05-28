Authorities searching for two suspects in connection to Bedford County home invasion, robbery

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities need your help finding two men who they believe broke into someone’s home and then robbed them on Tuesday.

At about 10:30 p.m., two men, who were wearing dark clothing and dark-colored masks, broke into a home located in the 500 block of Jeter St. in Bedford County, according to authorities.

Authorities report that two people were inside at the time of the home invasion and said the two suspects threatened them with guns and then demanded money.

After the men assaulted the people inside, they left and headed in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Officials didn’t provide any photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident may contact Investigator Blackford at 540-875-7526.