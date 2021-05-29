2 convicted in murder of 8-year-old King William Co. boy

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Two men have been convicted in the 2019 murder of 8-year-old Orlando Anderson Jr.

Following a week-long trial, the jury found Charles E. Coleman III of King William, and Keith E. Hargrove of Richmond, guilty of first-degree murder; use of a firearm in the commission of felony; armed burglary of a residence with a gun; entering a dwelling house, etc., with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson; and malicious shooting at an occupied dwelling, according to NBC 12.

The jury recommended two life sentences plus 49 years for each man, police said.

The King William County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of Robin Lane around 11:51 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2019. Virginia State Police assisted with the investigation and said a man entered the home and began shooting once he was inside.

The shooter then left the home on foot. During the incident, Orlando was shot and then transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Orlando, who was known as “Scrappy,” died from his injuries.

“Orlando’s father and grandmother were also inside the residence at the time of the shooting and both escaped injury,” VSP said.

Coleman and Hargrove were arrested on June 19, 2020. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted during the 2-1/2 year investigation.