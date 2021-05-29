2021 Franklin County Agricultural Fair canceled for second consecutive year

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Agricultural Fair won’t be happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was not an easy decision but was made out of an abundance of caution due to the uncertainty associated with the present and anticipated lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” officials said in a statement on the fair’s website.

This is the second year in a row that the fair was canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It was last held in 2019, which was its sixth annual hosting.

Officials anticipate that the 2022 Franklin County Agricultural Fair will be held on Sept. 14 to 17.

Below is the full statement from county officials:

The County values the safety of our citizens, staff, and volunteers above all other considerations and cannot ensure public health during this event at this time. Given the inability to properly social distance within the close quarters of the fairgrounds, the cancellation of this year’s fair is an unfortunate but necessary action.

The County fully expects the Franklin County Agricultural Fair to be back better and bigger than ever in 2022. It is anticipated the Eighth Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair will be held 14-17 September 2022.