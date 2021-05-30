Firefighters say wind helped quickly spread fire at a Smith Mountain Lake home

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Smith Mountain Lake home was damaged by a fire late Saturday night, according to firefighters. While the cause is still under investigation, crews told WSLS 10 News the fire spread rapidly thanks to windy conditions.

Firefighters report heavy fire on the back side of the house on the deck.

Eight people were inside the house on Lighthouse Lane at the time, investigators report. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Everyone got out safely, including an elderly female who was inside the home at the time.

Crews report the home is a “total loss.”

More than two dozen first responders were on scene.

The Bedford County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.