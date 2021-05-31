Dog dies as Danville house fire spreads from one home to another

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville firefighters extinguished a fire that spread from one home to another on Monday.

Crews responded to the 100 block of East Thomas Street Monday morning to find that two homes were on fire.

Firefighters found no one inside either home; however, a dog did die in the fire.

The fire, which the Danville Fire Marshal determined to be electrical in nature, caused heavy damage to the home where it began and the other house has visible damage on its right side and part of its roof.

The Red Cross is assisting with shelter for the two families.