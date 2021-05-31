Partly Cloudy icon
73º

Local News

Dog dies as Danville house fire spreads from one home to another

No one else was hurt in the fire

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Southside
,
Danville
,
Fire
Photo does not have a caption

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville firefighters extinguished a fire that spread from one home to another on Monday.

Crews responded to the 100 block of East Thomas Street Monday morning to find that two homes were on fire.

Firefighters found no one inside either home; however, a dog did die in the fire.

The fire, which the Danville Fire Marshal determined to be electrical in nature, caused heavy damage to the home where it began and the other house has visible damage on its right side and part of its roof.

The Red Cross is assisting with shelter for the two families.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: