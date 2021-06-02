Virginia Tech football player charged with second-degree murder after body found in Blacksburg building

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg police have arrested an 18-year-old Virginia Tech football player in connection with the death of a 40-year-old man.

On Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., while officers were performing a welfare check in downtown Blacksburg at 119 N. Main Street they found a man who had died, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

Investigators ruled the manner of death a homicide, identified Isimemen Etute, of Virginia Beach, as a person of interest and later charged him with second-degree murder.

Virginia Tech football player charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found in Blacksburg building

Etute, a freshman linebacker and human development major at Tech, graduated from Frank Cox High School, enrolled at the university on Jan. 15, 2021, according to 247 Sports.

Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Jerry Smith, of Blacksburg. Authorities report that he and Etute were acquaintances.

10 News interviewed Smith back in 2020 when he worked at various restaurants in the region, including Food Fanatics in Roanoke. He previously worked at the Black Hen in Blacksburg before he was let go in the last few months, according to the restaurant owner. The Black Hen is located just steps away from where police discovered his body, a mere 282 ft. away.

Ad

Etute was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.