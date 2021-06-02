Roanoke group joins 12-hour run fundraiser challenge to combat homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of Roanoke runners is racing to end homelessness.

Star City Runners is taking part in the virtual “12-hour Run to End Homelessness” fundraiser challenge which aims to help those without a home get back on their feet.

The fundraiser is in support of RunningWorks, a nonprofit health and human services organization, based out of Charlotte, that aims to provide outreach and social services for its homeless community.

This year, Star City Runners aspires to run for 12 hours along the Roanoke River Greenway and raise more than $5,000.

To participate, create an account, join the Star City Runners team and then create a fundraiser. Whether you choose to run or walk, those miles can be logged and will go toward the cause. Anyone can join regardless of where they live.

Ad

All proceeds will go to RunningWorks.