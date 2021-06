A tractor-trailer crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 South in Roanoke County.

Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 138.

As of 10:45 a.m, traffic is backed up for about 5.5 miles and the southbound right shoulder remains closed.