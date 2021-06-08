Virginia State Police’s 2020 crime report shows homicides were up about 23%

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia State Police released their annual crime data in a comprehensive, 500-page report.
Authorities say there were 338,784 total incidents reported in 2020.
The Commonwealth saw a 1.9% decrease in violent crime offenses compared to 2019, but homicides increased about 23%.
Firearms represented 41% of weapons used in aggravated assaults.
Meanwhile, drug arrests decreased by 36.7%, with the under 18 age group seeing the largest drop – 49%.
Reports of drugs seized dropped for nearly all drug types, especially marijuana, which fell to 31.7%.
Leaders say that is due, in large part, to the decriminalization of marijuana, which took effect in July 2020.