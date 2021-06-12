Cloudy icon
At least 13 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

Officials in Texas say at least 13 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin

McKinley Strother
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Austin
Shooting
AUSTIN, Tex. – Officials in Texas say at least thirteen people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.

Police said in a tweet that multiple victims had injuries. The Austin-Travis County officials said in a press conference that at least 13 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals. Two victims are in critical condition.

Officials reported no one is deceased, as of 4:00 a.m. local time.

It was unknown how many of the injuries may have been gunshot wounds.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. However, they have notified the FBI to help with the investigation.

