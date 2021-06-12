At least 13 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Tex. – Officials in Texas say at least thirteen people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.

Police said in a tweet that multiple victims had injuries. The Austin-Travis County officials said in a press conference that at least 13 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals. Two victims are in critical condition.

UPDATE 6 Active Attack: Media briefing livestream link -> https://t.co/vwkdF4CULV — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 12, 2021

Officials reported no one is deceased, as of 4:00 a.m. local time.

It was unknown how many of the injuries may have been gunshot wounds.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. However, they have notified the FBI to help with the investigation.

