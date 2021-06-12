Botetourt County teachers get bonus pay boost for challenges face during pandemic

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County teachers can expect a heftier paycheck this month.

All 740 contracted employees with the school district will be eligible for a bonus.

For full-time employees, they will gain an extra $2,000.

Part-time employees will receive $1,000.

Botetourt County School Superintendent Jonathan Russ said it’s a well-deserved pay that all employees need after overworking and facing challenges during this coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m just extremely glad we were able to do it,” he said. “I hope they see the appreciation that our school board has.”

Other surrounding school divisions awarded bonuses throughout the year.

However, the school board wanted to wait till the end of the year to assure they would have enough funds.