24 residents at Lynchburg apartment complex told to evacuate due to floods

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Heavy rain and high waters forced 24 people out of their homes in a Lynchburg apartment complex Friday night.

At about 9:00 p.m., fire officials arrived at the Sandusky Square apartment complex and went for to door to tell residents they needed to evacuate, helping them in the process.

Firefighters say they ordered about 15 people to get out of the four apartment buildings because the flooding was waist-high in the basements.

10 News was on the scene and spoke to one of the residents who said authorities gave them five to six minutes to evacuate their apartments.

“I just came home, and I saw all this. I know there’s a flood going on and someone got caught up in the water down there, and he told everyone we have to evacuate. So I’m just packing my clothes and leaving right now,” said resident Jason Garland.

This also isn’t the first time this apartment complex has seen flash flooding. Back in August 2018, the waterline reached above the first-floor windows, damaging homes and cars.