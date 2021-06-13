Partly Cloudy icon
Man wanted for questioning in connection to breaking and entering in Grayson County

Breaking and entering happened Sunday morning

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Southwest Virginia
Grayson County
Crime
Police searching for a man they say is wanted in connection to breaking and entering.
(Independence Police Department)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection to a breaking and entering that happened Sunday morning in Grayson County.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. at Woody’s Pharmacy, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Chief James Wagoner, Sgt. Matthew B. Adams, the Independence Police Department at 276-773-3661 or the Grayson County Sheriffs Office at 276-773-3241. You can remain anonymous.

