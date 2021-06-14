5 teenagers, one as young as 14, face 29 total charges in connection with Lynchburg armed robbery

Mugshot of Reginald Patterson III, 18, who was arrested along with a 14, 15, 16 and 17-year-old in connection to an armed robbery on June 10, 2021 in Lynchburg.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police have arrested a man and four boys in connection with an armed robbery on Friday evening on Langhorne Road.

At 6:37 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Langhorne Road for a reported assault.

Officers responded to find that a juvenile male had been robbed at gunpoint by a group of five individuals and that while at gunpoint, he was punched and kicked by others, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At 11:12 p.m., about 6 miles away, officers responded to the 6200 block of Old Mill Road for a report of a large disorderly group potentially involving the individuals who conducted the armed robbery earlier that night.

Officers were able to deescalate the situation and shortly thereafter, one adult and four juveniles were taken into custody, according to police.

Detectives and officers recovered three firearms, cocaine, and property stolen from the victim on Langhorne Road.