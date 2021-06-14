Thousands without power after storms sweep through Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands are without power after storms swept through Southwest and Central Virginia over the weekend

Here’s a breakdown of the areas with the most outages across our region, per Appalachian Power:

Franklin County: 2,821

Roanoke City: 747

Montgomery County: 728

Roanoke County: 457

Botetourt County: 258

Giles County: 246

Pittsylvania County: 223

Floyd County: 211

Pulaski County: 129

Patrick County: 101

Bedford County: 77

Amherst County: 49

Here’s a breakdown of Craig-Botetourt Rural Electric Cooperative customers without power: