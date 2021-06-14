Partly Cloudy icon
Thousands without power after storms sweep through Southwest, Central Virginia

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Roanoke
Weather
Thousands are without power after storms swept through Southwest and Central Virginia over the weekend
Thousands are without power after storms swept through Southwest and Central Virginia over the weekend (AEP)

Thousands of people are in the dark after severe weather made its way into Southwest and Central Virginia over the weekend

Here’s a breakdown of the areas with the most outages across our region, per Appalachian Power:

  • Franklin County: 2,821
  • Roanoke City: 747
  • Montgomery County: 728
  • Roanoke County: 457
  • Botetourt County: 258
  • Giles County: 246
  • Pittsylvania County: 223
  • Floyd County: 211
  • Pulaski County: 129
  • Patrick County: 101
  • Bedford County: 77
  • Amherst County: 49

Here’s a breakdown of Craig-Botetourt Rural Electric Cooperative customers without power:

  • Botetourt County: 70

