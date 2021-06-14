Thousands without power after storms sweep through Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands of people are in the dark after severe weather made its way into Southwest and Central Virginia over the weekend
Here’s a breakdown of the areas with the most outages across our region, per Appalachian Power:
- Franklin County: 2,821
- Roanoke City: 747
- Montgomery County: 728
- Roanoke County: 457
- Botetourt County: 258
- Giles County: 246
- Pittsylvania County: 223
- Floyd County: 211
- Pulaski County: 129
- Patrick County: 101
- Patrick County: 86
- Bedford County: 77
- Amherst County: 49
Here’s a breakdown of Craig-Botetourt Rural Electric Cooperative customers without power:
- Botetourt County: 70