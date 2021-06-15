Franklin County family loses three cars to three storm-downed trees in the last month

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA. – A Franklin County family lost three cars to three storm-downed trees in the last month and they’re hoping for a change of luck.

Sam Beckett and his wife, Emily, have quite the cleanup ahead of them. Sunday’s storm rolled over their Franklin County farm with a trail of destruction in its wake.

“We’ve got a spot down in the woods where all the leaves and all the limbs on the trees, it’s a circular pattern, are (lying) backward,” Beckett said. “At one point (during the storm) I came over to the window and looked over and I told the wife, ‘you need to come see this, you don’t have a blueberry anymore.”

Blueberry is the name of Emily’s beloved car. It took a direct hit from a tree, as did Sam’s Corolla, about fifty yards away from a different tree.

“The sad part is my wife really loves her car, but it’s an ’05. It’s totaled, so she’ll have to figure out another blueberry and they don’t make the Celica anymore,” Beckett said.

This storm is deja vu. Another tree came crashing down on their pickup truck just about a month ago. Three trees and three bullseyes in just a matter of weeks.

“Two in the same evening, and the truck before that, it’s astronomical I guess,” Beckett said.

The couple said their neighbors have offered to help with the clean-up. They’re thankful the house survived the storm and hope their luck changes for good.