High inflation rate may hurt pockets now, but it means a better economy is ahead

High inflation rate may hurt pockets now, but a better economy is ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – Seeing the tail end of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy is still trying to make a comeback, But with a high inflation rate, how far is your dollar really going?

Gas, cars, housing, even food prices are on the rise and it’s forcing some people to make a dollar out of just a few cents.

In May, the inflation rate was low at just 1.5%, according to Virginia Tech applied economics professor Dr. Mike Ellerbrock.

Now, just 30 days later, it’s up to 5%.

“So there’s legitimate concern about inflation in the United States right now,” he said.

This is putting extra weight on the shoulders of the hundreds of thousands of people who are still unemployed.

Megan Romeo with Virginia Career Works said that while daycare cost is still the main issue, finding a way to pay for fuel is another problem.

“In the Roanoke Valley, commuting is not an unfamiliar thing,” she said. “Most people do commute 30 minutes at least. That’s pretty much average of what folks expect.”