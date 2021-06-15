Thousands still without power, clearing debris after weekend storm

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Among the hardest-hit areas from this weekend’s storm was Rockbridge County, where Mary Price wasn’t home but rushed over when a neighbor checked on her property.

“She called me back maybe 10 or 15 minutes later and said, ‘the garage is gone!’ and I said ‘What!” Price explained.

A 100-year-old oak tree uprooted from her backyard.

“I was just dumbfounded. It was like one of those things we couldn’t believe could ever actually happen,” said Price.

No one was hurt, and the damage didn’t knock out power.

Down the road, Cheryl Wong couldn’t say the same. Her power was restored Monday afternoon, after being in the dark for about 24 hours.

“I got so upset because I thought I was going to lose my food,” said Wong. “[The storm] was terrible! The trees went down. The wind was blowing!”

So she packed up $150 worth of food and went to a friend’s house.

