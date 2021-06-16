The return of cruises: What you need to know before you set sail

After fifteen months of waiting, cruises are back. Cruising has started around the world but AAA is anticipating cruising from U.S. ports to start between the beginning to middle of July.

There are some changes. For one, your cruise ship won’t be at full capacity. Micki Dudas, director of leisure travel sales at AAA said it will be ship-by-ship. For example, Adventures of the Seas with Royal Caribbean started cruising out of the Bahamas with only1,000 passengers.

Some cruise lines are requiring you to be vaccinated, others aren’t. It all depends on where the ship is departing from. Even if your cruise line doesn’t require a COVID-19 vaccine, the ports you stop at along the way could so do your research.

The cruise ship boarding process will be more controlled, and there won’t be large crowds.

“With new lifting of restrictions with the CDC you will see the buffets returning, but they will not be self-serving. You’ll still be able to see all the entertainment on board, some of the social distancing and mask requirements will be lifted for those passengers that are vaccinated,” said Dudas.

Taking health precautions on cruises

Here is a look at more changes.

Christie Wills, communication officer at Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said as people get their vaccine shots they mention their top reason is an upcoming trip or getaway to see loved ones. She’s excited people are getting back to traveling because that’s one of the benefits of more people getting vaccinated.