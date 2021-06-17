Gov. Ralph Northam proclaims June as Immigrant Heritage Month in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – In a move to celebrate the history, culture and contributions of immigrant communities in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a proclamation declaring June as Immigration Heritage Month.

“We are a nation of immigrants, and our communities are strong because of hard-working individuals striving to create a better life for themselves and their children,” Northam said.

The governor said this month of celebration is a way to acknowledge the ways immigrants in our community enrich Virginia, our country and our shared future.

“One in eight Virginia residents is an immigrant—they are business owners, health care workers, friends, neighbors, and a critical part of the fabric of our Commonwealth. Our Administration is dedicated to creating a Virginia that is accepting, welcoming, and inclusive of all who chose to call our Commonwealth home,” said Northam

Immigration Heritage Month is observed in June on a statewide and national level.

On June 1, President Joe Biden announced his proclamation for Immigrant Heritage Month to be celebrated nationally.

“America is, always has been, and always will be a Nation of immigrants. It was the premise of our founding.” Biden said. “During National Immigrant Heritage Month, we reaffirm and draw strength from that enduring identity and celebrate the history and achievements of immigrant communities across our Nation.”

