Head to ‘Nowhere’ to try some Alleghany County beer

COVINGTON, Va. – If you’re looking to cool down somewhere this summer, the perfect place is “Nowhere.”

Nowhere Brewing opened in September in Covington thanks to one man’s passion for craft beer.

Owner and operator Eric Tyree had been homebrewing for about 10 years when he decided to take it to the next level and open a business.

He said opening a brewery during the pandemic was stressful, but worth it.

He’s looking to add an outdoor patio, food options and expand the brewery’s hours.

Mostly, he wants to thank the community for their continued support.

“Our community’s been super, super helpful. I can’t say enough for our customer base. This area has got so much to offer. So supportive. It’s a great place with great opportunities,” said Tyree.

Fun fact, the building at 320 W Hawthorne Street where the brewery is located used to be an old billiards hall.