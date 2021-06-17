Paving in Botetourt County on I-81 South closes exit

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Overnight paving that was extended into Thursday morning due to equipment failure has closed a portion of I-81 South and an exit, according to VDOT.

Exit 168 onto I-81 South is closed, and I-81 South between 169.5 and 168 will be closed until 9 a.m.

Buchanan drivers will need to use exit 162 onto southbound I-81.