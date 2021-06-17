Two men charged after 15-year-old boy shot in the foot, Danville police say

(Left to right) Donald Thompson, 35, and Kelby Williams, 38, were arrested and charged in connection with a shooting on June 16, 2021.

DANVILLE, Va. – Two men are facing charges after police said what started as an argument led to a 15-year-old boy getting shot in the foot in Danville on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Sunrise Store at 937 South Main Street, about a mile north of U.S. Highway 58, when Kelby Williams, 38, shot at Donald Thompson, 35.

The two men drove away in their separate vehicles, but police said Thompson caught up with Williams on South Main Street at shot into his vehicle, hitting Williams’ 15-year-old passenger in the foot.

Officers said that Williams and the teenager are from Greensboro, while Thompson lives in Danville.

Both men face a charge of shooting from a vehicle, while Thompson faces additional charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and malicious wounding.

Authorities said they believe the shooting was spurred by an argument over a relationship.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000.