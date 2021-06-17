VSP trooper shoots, kills man after a multi-county chase ends in Amherst County, police say

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-county pursuit that left a man dead Wednesday evening.

At about 5:39 p.m., state police received a request from the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office for assistance apprehending a wanted man they considered armed and dangerous for several felony and misdemeanor charges.

State troopers were able to locate the man, along with a female passenger, inside a Chevrolet Tahoe in a Waynesboro parking lot in the 2700 block of West Main Street. When police pulled into the parking lot, they said the man began to drive away, hitting one of the trooper’s vehicles in the process.

Authorities began a pursuit with the Tahoe along Route 250 through Waynesboro and into Augusta County.

The man drove south along the Blue Ridge Parkway and onto Pedlar River Road in Amherst County before he jumped from his moving vehicle, which eventually stopped in a ditch.

Police shot at the man, who they say was also armed, and called for EMS to respond to the scene. However, the man was declared dead at the scene.

Ad

According to authorities, the man’s body will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Police said the woman who was in the Tahoe was not injured during the shooting.