Rocky Mount raising money to renovate skate park after it was vandalized

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – In honor of National Go Skateboarding Day, Rocky Mount is raising funds to renovate its local skate park.

The park was vandalized, and after cleaning it up, the next goal is a fund a new ramp.

Zachary Vest is the organizer behind the fundraiser and says this skate park means everything to the community.

“It’s where we come to hang out. It keeps kids out of trouble, it gives people something to do, it makes Rocky Mount feel like it’s more than just a piece of grass on the edge of a highway,” said Vest. “Before living in Rocky Mount, I never cared about this community, until I stepped foot in this skate park, and now everything about it, I just want to be here every day.”

They also want to install cameras to prevent future damage.