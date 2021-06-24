‘We give it all we got’: Senior woman’s softball team competes in Salem championship

SALEM, Va. – Some grew up playing baseball, some just play for fun, but they all have one thing in common: a love for this national pastime.

This week, 103 teams faced off in Salem for the 20th annual Senior World Cup Softball Championship.

One team showed 10 News that it doesn’t matter your age, the competition is just as fierce.

When asked what’s going to be the key in beating the competition, Patsy Duncan simply said, “Hit the ball. Hit the ball hard.”

Duncan, who’s part of the Freedom Spirit woman’s softball team, said she’s been playing the Senior Olympics for 28 years, but her love of softball has been there her whole life.

Her teammate, Rebecca Mosely, has been playing for nearly 35 years.

The Freedom Spirit ladies, who are originally from Florida, said they do these traveling games in preparation for the Senior Olympics happening later in the year.

“We laugh. We laugh at each other. We laugh at ourselves,” Duncan said of her team. “We all want to win, but it’s the friendship.”

And these women surely aren’t letting their age get in the way of enjoying a sport they love.

A quote Duncan said she likes to use: “You don’t get old and sit down, you sit down and get old.”

“When we’re out there and playing, we give it all we got. You know, it might hurt, it might kill us when we get done, but we’re out there giving it all,” said Mosely.

To any team that goes up against Freedom Spirit, the duo reassured us that they are extremely competitive on the field.

But don’t worry, the trash-talking on their end is kept at a minimum.

“We would never do that!” Mosely laughed.

“We’re ladies,” Duncan added.