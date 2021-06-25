86-year-old man dies after Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – An 86-year-old man is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

At 9:49 a.m., state police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Mount Cross Rd on Route 750.

Authorities report that a 2018 Dodge Ram was going south on Mount Cross Rd. when a 2004 Buick LeSabre pulled out in front of it, attempting to cross Mount Cross Road from private drive to private drive. The Dodge Ram hit the passenger side of the Buick, causing both cars to run off the road.

The driver of the Buick, 86-year-old James G. March, of Danville, Virginia, was transported to Sova Health where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to state police. We were told that he was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities said the driver of the Dodge Ram, 29-year-old Joshua R. Cross, of Reidsville, North Carolina, was uninjured and was also wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.