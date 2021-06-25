Derek Chauvin to serve 22.5 years in prison for the killing of George Floyd

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin learned Friday that he will spend 22.5 years in prison for the death of George Floyd.

Back in April, a jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges including second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for up to 9 1/2 minutes.

Before a 15 minute recess during the sentencing hearing, 45-year-old Chauvin spoke, extending his condolences to the Floyd family.

“At this time, due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to give a full formal statement at this time,” he said. “There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope some things will give you some peace of mind.”

The three other officers on the scene of Floyd’s death are scheduled for trial in March 2022 on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.