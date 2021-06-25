Roanoke Fire-EMS explains what Florida rescuers are up against with condo collapse

ROANOKE, Va. – Still sifting through the rubble, rescuers look for more than one hundred lives that may be buried underneath a collapsed condo building in North Miami.

As of Friday afternoon, four people are dead and 159 are still missing.

Thursday morning, a 12-story condo near Miami Beach came crashing down.

In seconds, 55 units were gone and many people are still unaccounted for.

Rescuers continue to dig through the rubble Friday but Capt. Jeff Peay with Roanoke Fire-EMS said it could take weeks.

Peay said the first responders are at risk as they put their lives on the line to save others in an unstable environment.

He said to stabilize what’s left of the structure, shores will need to be installed

“But then they are going to have to bring in a lot of heavy equipment such as cranes and excavators and they are going to have to meticulously pull the building apart to search for any remaining victims,” Peay said.

Peay tells us other surrounding agencies, specialty teams and even FEMA will have to band together to gain more manpower and equipment for the mission.