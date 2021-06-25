T.G. Howard Community Center launches new program to set up teenagers for college success

DUBLIN, Va. – A new youth academy in the New River Valley inspires teenagers to invest in their careers and prepare for college.

The T.G. Howard Community Center is setting up the new generation for success in their Summer 2021 Academy of Excellence.

Ninth and 10th graders are flipping through the pages now to learn about what college opportunities lie ahead.

“I think it’s definitely going to start the wheels turning for some,” Jackie Taylor, mother of Corban Taylor, said. “Especially mine.”

The Taylors’ 15-year-old son, Corban, is one of eight students participating in the T.G. Howard Community Center’s new six-week program.

The students will tour colleges, learn financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

Corban plans to follow in his father’s footsteps and pursue ranch management.

Jackie remembers the struggles of being a first-generation college student and said now working in human resources she notices students are not prepared.

“We do see a lot of students that come to our doors and they don’t necessarily have had some of the things they need to,” she said. “So, I think starting those conversations early, you know, that’s the ticket.”

Kickstarting the academy at New River Community College, Pulaski County High School career coach Elena Weightman guides parents and students through the tough financial aid talks.

“People almost don’t believe it,” Weightman said. “They are like why are they doing this for me. And it’s to pay it forward because the time you get to that point we are helping to support the next generation.”

Now a volunteer, Sherry Johnson remembers how vital the T.G. Howard community center was for her growing up.

She smiles at how the center comes full circle and helps the new group of leaders.

“Being able to give back today and be a part of something positive and being able to watch the kids from 9th grade on is going to be very fulfilling to see them reach their goals,” Johnson said.

Next week, the students will visit Radford University and learn about cosmetology.

The center will host a graduation for the students in July.