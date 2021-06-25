Virginia Tech professor says it’s too soon to tell what caused Florida condo collapse

VT professor: Too soon to speculate cause of the collapse

BLACKSBURG, Va. – As questions continue about what caused the collapse, a construction engineering professor at Virginia Tech says it’s entirely too soon to speculate.

Roberto Leon says the building was likely designed to meet the standards when built, but it has drastically changed since then.

He says it likely multiple things failed, but it could take months, and even years, to tell what caused it.

“This is an extremely rare one and we want to basically investigate carefully why did occur in in in engineering we learn almost as much from failures as from innovations, so it’s very important for us to get to the bottom of what happened,” Virginia Tech Professor Roberto Leon said.

There is technology to help determine a cause, and engineers will likely still be on site.