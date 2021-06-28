Man pleads guilty to inciting Lynchburg riot in wake of George Floyd’s murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man has pleaded guilty to inciting a riot in Lynchburg last year that happened in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Edwin Demerly appeared in court on Monday in connection to charges stemming from a riot in the Hill City in May of 2020 that authorities said Demerly started when he threw an explosive under a car.

According to police, peaceful protests went on for several hours near the Fifth and Federal roundabout on May 31, 2020 before turning violent after protesters heard a loud bang in the area.

Authorities say detectives have looked at hours of video and found that the loud bang came from Demerly throwing an M-80 explosive under a car.

Demerly is expected to reappear in court on Sept. 1.