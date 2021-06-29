‘That’s Ludacris’: Funny VDOT highway sign gets noticed by rapper, actor Ludacris

RICHMOND, Va. – VDOT is getting creative with humorous highway signs to prevent bad habits, and its latest electronic message is getting national attention.

A sign on Interstate 95 near Richmond reads “Driving fast and furious? That’s Ludacris.”

It ended up catching the attention of the rapper and actor, who responded on Instagram with “Virginia, I love you back!”

One VDOT district shared it on Twitter while referencing some of his hit songs, writing please don’t “Act A Fool” on our roads and be sure to “Get Back” down to the posted speed limit.

They’ve been using these catchy safety slogans for years with hints for other movies like “Star Wars” and “A Christmas Story” all in an effort to make people pay attention behind the wheel.

“We feel like with the creative messages people tend to take note of this. Anything that we can do to tie into popular culture or what people can relate to is certainly a way to get those safety messages out there and hopefully change driver behavior,” said Jason bond, VDOT spokesperson.

Ad

“F-9: The Fast Saga” hit move theaters last week, 20 years after the first film in the series was released.