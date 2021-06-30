Expanded Medicaid dental care coverage starting July 1

ROANOKE, Va. – This week dozens of new Virginia laws will go into effect, and one of those brings a big change to adults with Medicaid.

Starting July 1, more people will have expanded access to dental care.

That’s thanks to additional funding approved by lawmakers.

Right now, benefits like preventative care as well as x-rays, exams, oral surgery and dentures are only for people under 20 and pregnant women.

For everyone else, the only thin covered was teeth extraction.

“Cause there really is a need. We see people who come in for an extraction and they may have 10 or 12 teeth that need treatment and there is not any access to care. This is really going to give better access to care for low-income people,” said Dentist, Dr. Roger Palmer.

The changes are expected to impact an estimated 750,000 people.