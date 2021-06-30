New Virginia law to allow schools to use remote learning on bad weather days

New law to allow schools to use remote learning on bad weather days

We are in the middle of the summer, but as laws change over for the next year, snow days may become a thing of the past.

A new law gives schools the power to turn bad weather days into remote learning days to keep kids on track.

“We all look back fondly on our years and having tomato basil soup and grilled cheeses and making snowmen, but it’s the 4th or 5th day when the snow has melted away and there’s still ice or roads are impassable that this will allow the education process to continue,” said Del. Joe McNamara.

There’s a limit of ten unscheduled remote learning days per year that a school district can put in place.