Lynchburg Police Department offers $5,000 signing bonus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All new officers with the Lynchburg Police Department will now get a $5,000 signing bonus.

The new bonus comes as the nation is experiencing a shortage of police candidates, according to a release sent out by LPD.

According to the department, the bonus applies to both new recruits and Virginia-certified officers.

“We believe this small, but powerful change will draw a diverse group of qualified candidates to fill several open positions and strengthen our workforce,” said Carrie Dungan, community relations coordinator for LPD.