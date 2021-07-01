Mostly Cloudy icon
Man seriously injured after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

No arrests have been made at this time

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Crime tape shown around a Northwest Roanoke apartment complex where a man was found with a gunshot wound
Crime tape shown around a Northwest Roanoke apartment complex where a man was found with a gunshot wound (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday evening.

At about 5:00 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Panorama Ave NW for reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

When police arrived, they found a man with a serious gunshot wound outside an apartment complex in the area.

He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said they didn’t find any suspects on the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.

