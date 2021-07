LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is slated to hold a news conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. to discuss a recent local fugitive roundup and provide details on the department’s commitment to addressing violent crime in the city.

Chief Zuidema will be joined by members of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms; Drug Enforcement Administration; Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Marshals Service.