29-year-old Rocky Mount man dies in Franklin County crash

FRANKLN COUNTY, Va. – A 29-year-old Rocky Mount man died in a late-night crash last weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

At 11:53 p.m. on June 26, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Sontag Road about one mile east of Route 718 after a 2014 Chrysler 200 crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road and hit both a fence and a tree.

The driver, Christopher Witcher, died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.