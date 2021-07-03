Partly Cloudy icon
Crews searching for missing kayaker on the New River near Radford

Authorities advise you to avoid the area if possible

Jazmine Otey
New River Valley
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – Search efforts are underway for a missing kayaker in the New River Valley, according to the Pulaski County Special Operations Team.

Authorities said team members are helping Montgomery County Emergency Services look for the kayaker on the New River in the area of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Crews advise you to avoid the area if possible as there will be a high volume of search boats, searchers and possibly a state police helicopter in the area.

