Police searching for suspects after drive-by shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting on Friday.

At 4:51 p.m., officers responded to the 1800-block of Park Avenue after an individual reported a car being shot several times.

After arriving at the scene to investigate further, officers learned that at approximately 4:40 p.m., a man was driving in the area of 2nd Street and Pollard Street when he saw a compact gray or tan 4-door sedan with four men, who were wearing bandanas covering their faces, inside.

Authorities report that one of the men in the suspect vehicle had a firearm, and as he continued to drive, at least one of the people in the suspect vehicle fired their gun, hitting the victim’s vehicle numerous times.

According to authorities, the suspect vehicle was last seen going north on 5th Street. Officers said they also found a vacant home in the area that had been hit by gunfire.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.