There will be several events happening this weekend in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend or a place to go, we have 30 options for ya! It’s all part of the North Rockbridge Americana Trail.

A couple of dozen people came together several years ago to create this tour of North Rockbridge small businesses. It offers everything from antique shops, lavender farms to the oldest operating commercial grist mill: Wade’s Mill.

This hidden gem offers tours, demonstrations and more and has been around since the 1700s and still runs today.

“It was not only the place local farmers would come get their grain ground, but as they would ‘wait their turn’ of the millers stone, they would chat with their neighbors, share news – socialize,” said Karen Siegried, owner, marketing director and gardener at Wade’s Mill.

The businesses are here every day. This weekend, as part of the Americana Trail, you’ll find great deals and special prizes along the way.