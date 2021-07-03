Travel back in time at The Georges historic inn in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. – Lexington is part of the fabric of the Commonwealth and this nation. You can travel back in time and bask in history with a stay at The Georges.

The award-winning hotel recently opened three new rooms which all feature heated floors and heated towel racks. These new suites opened in May premiering a new experience that preserves all of the building’s history and legacy.

“I think it’s extremely important to stay within the historic district and still maintain the integrity of Lexington for what it is, and I think we pride ourselves for continuing that as part of our portfolio,” said The George’s General Manager John Gones.

There are 21 rooms across three buildings at The Georges – with every room uniquely designed.