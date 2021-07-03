Partly Cloudy icon
65º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Travel back in time at The Georges historic inn in Lexington

The hotel recently opened three new rooms

McKinley Strother
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: 
In Your Town
,
Rockbridge County
,
Lexington
The Georges take a step back in time
The Georges take a step back in time

LEXINGTON, Va. – Lexington is part of the fabric of the Commonwealth and this nation. You can travel back in time and bask in history with a stay at The Georges.

The award-winning hotel recently opened three new rooms which all feature heated floors and heated towel racks. These new suites opened in May premiering a new experience that preserves all of the building’s history and legacy.

“I think it’s extremely important to stay within the historic district and still maintain the integrity of Lexington for what it is, and I think we pride ourselves for continuing that as part of our portfolio,” said The George’s General Manager John Gones.

There are 21 rooms across three buildings at The Georges – with every room uniquely designed.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: