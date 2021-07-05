37-year-old Lynchburg woman dies in 4th of July crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman on Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:45 p.m., a 2003 Honda Accord going south on Leesville Road, less than a mile south of Charldon Drive, ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned several times, according to police.

The driver, Tabitha White, of Lynchburg, was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and police said she died at the scene.

While the crash remains under investigation, police do believe that speed was a factor.

The map below is an approximate location of the crash.