67th Buchanan Carnival now underway

BUCHANAN, Va. – A Botetourt County tradition is happening right now in Buchanan.

The 67th Buchanan Carnival began July 1 and runs through July 10.

The carnival is famous for its french fries and organizers said they’ve served more than 5,000 pounds of potatoes over the past two days.

With fewer COVID-19 restrictions, it’s one of the first large-scale public events people in Buchanan have been able to attend

“We have lots of people whio volunteer here......it’s just part of who Buchanan is.”

The money raised from the carnival goes to local emergency services and parks.