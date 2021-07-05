Authorities searching for missing motorcyclist last seen in Roanoke County

Authorities are searching for missing motorcyclist Greg Leonard who was last seen in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a missing motorcyclist who was last seen in Roanoke County.

Gregory “Greg” Allen Leonard of Bristol was last seen driving his motorcycle with Virginia tag W67215 in the 3700 block of West Main Street near the State Police Headquarters in Roanoke County around 12 a.m. Monday, police said.

Authorities said Leonard was heading westbound towards Christiansburg with a friend on a separate motorcycle. As Leonard’s friend approached the US-460/I-81 interchange in Christiansburg, he noticed that Leonard was not behind him, according to police.

The friend was unable to find Leonard and contacted the Roanoke County Police Department.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.